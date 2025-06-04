A viral video is making the rounds on social media, and it’s as bizarre as it gets.

It all starts with a shirtless man, visibly drunk, swaying in the middle of a road. In one hand, he’s holding a belt. What’s he doing with it? Whipping passing cars, for reasons known only to him.

One by one, vehicles slow down or try to avoid him. But the man doesn’t stop. Each time a car drives by, he swings his belt and hits it. No one really reacts at first—until one driver decides enough is enough.

A white car pulls up. The man aims his belt, again. But this time, the driver stops, parks the car, and gets out. What happens next turns the situation completely on its head.

Without wasting a second, the driver walks up and lands a punch. Then another. And suddenly, it’s not just the driver. Bystanders who had been silently watching jumped in. Fists and kicks fly as they collectively take down the nuisance.

Watch the viral video:

It always brings a warm tingly feeling to my heart, witnessing a community come together to take out the trash. pic.twitter.com/W98MANsGXx — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) June 2, 2025

The whole scene was caught on camera and quickly turned into a viral video. People are now sharing it with stunned reactions, memes, and of course, strong opinions about public behaviour and vigilante justice.

While no serious injuries were reported, the video has sparked a debate: Was it fair to beat up the man, or was the crowd just doing what the situation demanded?

Either way, the footage has grabbed attention online, and it’s not fading anytime soon.

PNN