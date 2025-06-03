One second you’re hiking with a tour group, admiring nature’s wonders… the next, you’re running for your life. That’s exactly what a viral video from Mount Etna shows.

The now-trending clip, circulating widely on Twitter and Instagram, shows a group of people — likely tourists and guides — frantically running downhill on rugged terrain. Behind them? A giant cloud of smoke, billowing aggressively in the aftermath of what appears to be a volcanic eruption.

Watch the viral video:

Tourists and guides run for their lives when Mount Etna suddenly erupts pic.twitter.com/HKhTiUCuUe — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 3, 2025

The caption of the video reads: “Tourists and guides run for their lives when Mount Etna suddenly erupts,” and the footage pretty much matches that energy. Dust in the air, people slipping as they try to pick up speed, and an eerie silence broken only by distant panic.

What makes the viral video even more gripping is the online debate it’s sparked. While some viewers are expressing concern and sympathy, others, as the internet often does, are questioning the way the people ran.

One user snarkily commented, “Why are they running so slowly?” That’s when someone clapped back with a reality check: “You try running downhill with ash as terrain. Simulate it by running on sugar sand. Let’s see how fast you go.”

And then there’s the other half of the crowd — the why-would-anyone-even-go-there folks. One user wrote, “Never really understood why people want to visit an active volcano. Especially at the peak.”

At the time of writing, there’s no official update on injuries or what exactly happened after the clip ends. But if anything, this viral video serves as a reminder that nature doesn’t wait for us to be ready.

PNN