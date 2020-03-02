Paris: Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted wearing a coronavirus mask while visiting Paris for Fashion Week with her sister Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West.

With US president Donald Trump playing down the threat of coronavirus after the death in Washington state was announced, Kourtney was not taking any chances as she headed into Europe, where the virus is now widespread.

Kourtney was seen arriving at the Le Bourget airport in France, where there have been 100 confirmed cases so far, that has led to two deaths, reports mirror.co.uk.

The big fashion event has already seen some shows cancelled as organisers and designers developed cold feet about the spread of coronavirus.

It is expected that face masks will be the norm across the fashion week and Kourtney wasted no time in getting into the swing of it.

IANS