New Delhi: Expanding its C-series lineup, smartphone brand realme Saturday unveiled a new smartphone — realme C11 2021 — in India for Rs 6,999.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, an 8MP primary camera and 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

“realme’s entry-level C series has received a staggering response from our users in India and globally,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

“Till date, we have 32 million realme series users globally and we are confident that the realme C11 will help us further reach new heights,” Sheth added.

The smartphone features UNISOC’s SC9863A, an octa-core processor that comes with 1.6gGHz Arm Cortex-A55 processor architecture.

The smartphone comes with a geometric design and the back cover has processed the texture using the industry-leading German five-axis precise radium engraving machine and 450+ curves are engraved to create a special reflective light effect.

The use of this technology makes realme C11 2021 more colourful, appealing, comfortable in the user’s hands, less susceptible to fingerprints and effectively prevents scratching and sliding, the company said.

It will be available in two exciting colours — cool blue and cool grey on realme.com, Amazon.com and mainline channels.