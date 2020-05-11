New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme Monday launched Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in India via an online event.

Realme Narzo 10A (3GB+32GB storage) is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available from May 22 realme.com and Flipkart. The device will be available at retail stores in select states from May 18.

Realme Narzo 10 will be available in 4GB+128GB variant for Rs 11,999. First online sale will start on May 18 via realme.com and Flipkart, and it will be available at the offline retail stores in select cities as well.

“Realme has grown into a tech trendsetter, bringing some latest technologies for Indian consumers, such as the world’s first 64mp camera phone, India’s first 5G smartphone, and some fastest charging technologies,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

“Narzo series is an attempt to meet the needs of game enthusiasts and performance seekers. Future Narzo phones will be performance-centric phones for young players, with the best processors in its segments,” said Sheth.

The Realme Narzo 10 features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.8 percent screen-to-bod ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

There is a 16MP camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The device is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera.

The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5MP selfie camera. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.