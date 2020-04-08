New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme Wednesday announced to offer support 25,000 people for two weeks, as part of ‘Feed the Daily Wager initiative by online delivery platform Zomato.

“Thank you Realme mobiles and MadhavSheth1for generously offering to support 25,000 people for 2 weeks, as part of #FeedTheDailyWager @FeedingIndia,” tweeted Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato.

Realme CEO Sheth replied: “Anything to support the cause! Folded hands #COVID19”.

Zomato launched the ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ initiative March 24 to support and ensure meals for workers at construction sites, shops, restaurants, delivery staff, and local transport systems who earn on daily basis.

As part of this campaign, the food delivery giant will provide ration kits to the daily wager communities that are currently unable to support their family’s food requirement.

“Each kit will cost Rs 500 and will be delivered to various locations across 26 cities. We have partnered with local NGOs across these cities to help us distribute these kits responsibly, while adhering to social distancing norms, to ensure the safety of volunteers and beneficiaries,” Zomato said in a statement.

(IANS)