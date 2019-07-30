There are literally thousands of reasons that your sister deserves the best Rakhi gift. She deserves to be celebrated, after all, she is the only one who fought with you and had kept you entertained all these years.

Let’s talk about the funny reasons why a sister deserves the best Rakhi gift. There is too much to talk about this wonderful relationship. Here are 5 funny reasons that make out that a sister deserves the best Rakhi gift from brother.

1)She Mothers you when your Mom is not around – No matter she is younger or elder, she mothers her brother in the absence of mom. This makes out that your sister deserves the best Rakhi gift.

2) She Shows you the Right Path – Reminiscence those incidences, when you made that ‘silly mistake’. And, who saved you? This makes out that you have to go and get her that beautiful Rakhi gift.

3)She cooks for you – Can you remember any single moment when you cooked for her? Forget it! I know you haven’t ever.

4)She helps you not to sound like a stupid in front of others: Every time you talk something silly, she points out and corrects you. Most of the time she makes fun of you and you start fighting and all. This saves you from making that silly mistake in front of people, you have planned to show off.

5)And last but Important – She Tolerates You!

This is the hardest part that she played in your life. She leaves with you, she shares everything with you, when no one wants to.

There are more than enough reasons to be grateful to your sister. Happy Raksha Bandan!