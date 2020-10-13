Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak: Praising active involvement of Odisha police in anti-drug operations, police DGP Abhay Tuesday said more than 1,000 quintal cannabis has been seized from various parts of Odisha from January till September 2020.

“This is a record seizure by the state police in any year,” Abhay said.

Briefing reporters, the DGP added, “The state police have seized a total of 1,054 quintal ganja between January and September this year”.

According to the DGP, maximum amount of cannabis was seized from Koraput district weighing up to 413.14 quintal. Besides, the state police got a major achievement in seizing cannabis in other districts as well. While 240.66 quintal ganja was seized from Malkangiri, 126.58 quintal was seized from Gajapati.

“While the average seizure of the last 10 years is 312 quintal, average 414 quintal ganja have been seized in last five years,” the top cop said.

Seizure apart, the officials were also successful in identifying the smuggling gangs.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, the DGP said, “Action against drug trafficking remains among the highest priorities of Odisha Government. The cops are determined to combat drug trafficking in the state as well.”

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that Basudevpur police in Bhadrak district Tuesday seized 100-kilogram ganja from a car in Suagaon area in Bhadrak district. Police arrested two smugglers in this connection. The contraband was being transported to Balasore from Berhampur, police said.

PNN