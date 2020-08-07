Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that a record 1,810 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,810 persons, 700 are from Ganjam, 202 from Khurdha, 147 from Cuttack, 136 from Gajapati, 116 from Dhenkanal, 106 from Sundargarh, 62 from Sambalpur, 55 from Rayagada, 37 from Keonjhar, 34 from Angul, 24 from Kalahandi, 22 from Koraput, 20 from Jajpur, 19 from Bargarh, 17 from Balasore, 15 from Bolangir, 15 from Mayurbhanj, 14 from Kendrapara, 13 from Bhadrak, 11 each from Deogarh and Nabarangpur, eight each from Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda, six from Puri, five from Boudh, four from Sonepur and three from Malkangiri.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 28,697.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 42,550 with the detection of 1,833 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 247. As many as 1,118 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 715 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 16,055 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 6,16,646.