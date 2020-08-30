Bhubaneswar: As many as 515 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Sunday.

Meanwhile, 297 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe. One person died of the disease in last 24 hours.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 30th Aug 2020(till 9am). The ward wise active cases, cured cases are shared. pic.twitter.com/Jsy5xeqzT2 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 30, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 10,021 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 6,061 have recovered. While there are 3,910 active cases, 41 persons have succumbed to the disease.

As many as 3,014 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 1,00,934, official data suggested Sunday.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 12 deaths bringing the death toll to 482.

The state has so far conducted 17,31,556 tests.

