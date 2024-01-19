Bhubaneswar: In a joint operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG) jawans of Odisha Police and the District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Boudh destroyed a Maoist camp and busted a Maoist dump Thursday morning. Acting on a tip-off about the movement of Maoist cadres in the forest along the border with Kandhamal district, a joint team of the SOG and DVF launched a combing operation in the Budhakol forest in Boudh district, police sources said.

The Maoist camp was destroyed after an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Red rebels inside Budhakhol forest. The ultras however managed to flee the spot and the security forces recovered a huge cache of IED landmines, electric wires and other explosive materials besides Maoist literature from the Red dump. Additional reinforcements rushed to the spot and the combing operation was intensified to flush out the Maoists from the area, they said.

Earlier, Maoist dumps were destroyed during combing operations, which were carried out in the area twice. However, after Maoist posters were put up in the Manamunda area January 5 combing operation was intensified. Three Maoist dumps were destroyed during these combing operations.