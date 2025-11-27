New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent Jasir Bilal Wani, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, to the National Investigating Agency’s custody for seven days.

Wani was produced by the agency, as the 10-day custody granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, November 18 was set to end today.

A resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar by the NIA November 17 for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones.