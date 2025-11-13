New York: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the Red Fort car explosion as clearly a terrorist attack while commending India for its measured and professional approach to investigating the deadly incident.

A high-intensity blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi Monday claimed at least 13 lives. India Wednesday termed the car explosion as a “heinous terror incident.”

Rubio said Wednesday in remarks to the press in Hamilton, Canada: “Yeah, we’re aware of the potential that that holds. But I think the Indians are – need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation.”

“That investigation continues. Clearly, it was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people,” Rubio said.

“(But) I think they’re doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation; and I think when they have facts, they’ll release those facts,” Rubio, who was asked about the Red Fort explosion in Delhi and how concerned he was about rising tensions between India and Pakistan, against the backdrop of the four-day conflict between the two neighbours in May, said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Rubio also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Niagara.

“But clearly, … we’re aware of the potential that it has, and so we spoke about that a little bit today – the potential that it has to become something broader. But I think we’re going to wait and see what their investigation reveals,” Rubio said.

He added that the US has offered to help, but “I think they’re very capable in these investigations. They don’t need our help. They’re doing a good job, and I thought they were very measured and professional in how they’ve approached it, as they usually are.”

Following his meeting with Rubio, Jaishankar said in a post on X: “Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific.”