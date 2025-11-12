New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The prime minister was in the hospital for nearly 25 minutes.

“Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!” Modi said in a post on X.

Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.

There was a heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors Monday.

Hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people, including three doctors, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car outside Delhi’s Red Fort area, claiming the lives of 12 people.

Around 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The police FIR describes the incident as a “bomb blast,” while forensic experts are now analysing whether the materials recovered from recent seizures match the chemical signature of the Red Fort explosion.

The forensic team has collected around 40 samples from the blast site, including cartridges, live ammunition, and residues of multiple explosive materials. Preliminary findings suggest that one of the samples could be ammonium nitrate, officials said.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to piece together evidence from the blast.