New Delhi: The UK, France, Italy, and other countries have expressed solidarity with India and mourned the loss of lives after the blast near the Red Fort here a day ago.

The US and France have also advised their nationals to be vigilant and avoid crowded places.

The explosion took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles.

“On behalf of the French People and Government, I extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the #RedFort blast. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a full and complete recovery to all those injured. @narendramodi @AmitShah,” French ambassador Thierry Mathou said in a post on X Monday night.

The embassy in another post also shared a link to a page that carried a note dated November 10, which urged its nationals to be vigilant and exercise caution.

Embassies of Italy and Iran, high commissioners of Singapore and the UK, and the envoy of the EU delegation to India have also expressed solidarity.

“Saddened by the deadly car blast in Delhi last night. We stand close to India in the wake of this tragedy. We mourn the victims and console their families. Wishing a speedy recovery for all those injured,” the Italian Embassy here said in a post on X Tuesday.

UK High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, Monday posted that her thoughts are “with all those affected” by the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi.

“If you are in the immediate area, please follow the advice of the local authorities. Our travel advice will be kept updated here,” she added in her post, and also shared a link to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice, following the explosion near the Red Fort metro station.

The US Embassy has cautioned American nationals with an alert message posted on its website after the blast.

It has urged them to “avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi; avoid crowds; monitor local media for updates; be aware of your surroundings; and stay alert in locations frequented by tourists”.

The official account of the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) on X has offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

“Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” it posted on X.

Ambassador of the EU Delegation to India, Hervé Delphin, in a late-night post on X Monday, said, “Our deepest condolences to the victims of the Delhi blast. While investigations by Indian authorities proceed, our first thoughts are with families who lost loved ones and with all those injured, to whom we wish a swift recovery. We stand by Indian people in this moment of shock and grief.”

Singapore High Commissioner here, H C Wong, posted that his country “stands with India”. “Offering my prayers to the victims and families of the car blast near Red Fort,” he added.

The Iranian embassy Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India expresses its deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries of several Indian citizens in the car blast incident in Delhi, and extends its sincere condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India,” the embassy said in a post on X Monday.

“The Embassy also conveys its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes patience and comfort for them, as well as a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident. #RedFort,” it added.