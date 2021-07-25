Mahakalpada: Bird watchers, environmentalists and villagers are feasting their eyes these days on the unique and beautiful sight of red herons flying in the sky of the coastal area of Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district.

According to local people, winged guests from Siberia come to Gahirmatha marine sanctuary every year. While white and grey herons are common, red herons are being seen for the first time in the locality. Their flocking and flying along with other birds are offering beautiful scenes worth capturing in camera lenses, they added.

Informing about these red-winged guests, bird lover Subas Swain said these red herons are indigenous to Siberia. “With Gahirmatha marine sanctuary being close to Bhitarkanika National Park, they might have come here along with other migratory birds, searching for food. Whatever may be the reason; their presence in our locality means a lot for us,” Swain said.

“If our climate suits them and their population increases, then it will only add a new chapter. As of now, since they have visited our place for the first time, they should not feel disturbed. The forest department should protect them from poachers and other disturbing activities,” he added.

These birds are seen feeding on insects, fingerlings, grasshoppers etc. from farmlands. Local residents said they were first spotted the herons in a farmland near Jambu Gobari river.

Pointing out that these red herons have nestled in coastal Luna and Hental jungles, environmentalist Samarendra Mahali said sighting of red herons augurs well for the environment. To provide them with an undisturbed environment throughout their stay is the need of the hour.

When contacted, Rajnagar DFO Jagyandatta Pati said he for the first time came to know about the presence of red herons in the locality. The department will take all possible steps to protect them.

PNN