Bhubaneswar: A fundraising programme for cancer patients, jointly organised by Red Swastik Society, Odisha Branch, Simple Kare Clinic and Lion Minati Behera Cancer Foundation, was held at Soochana Bhawan here, Wednesday.

The programme was presided by Red Swastik president Bijoy Acharya. Along with Acharya Chairperson (Mo College), ex MLA Akash Das Nayak, Odia movie actress Bhoomika Dash, comedian Smruti Ranjan (Natia) joined in the evening as guests of honour.

Akash Das Nayak praised the initiative of organisation. Red Swastik Society president Acharya said, “Red Swastik Society has been working for cancer-affected and differently-abled persons since the last 18 years and we will continue to do so.” Actress Bhoomika said, “The Red Swastik team is doing a great job and I am so honoured to be a part of it. It’s a privilege to create awareness amidst people as Red Swastik is providing free treatment and many other medical aids for free. I am honoured to be the Brand ambassador of Red Swastik Society Odisha.”

On the occasion, cheques of Rs 5,000 were presented to cancer patients— Nishamani Sahoo, Bibhutibhusan Das, Menaka Das, Congress Jena and Puttam Singh Kalu—for their treatment. Odissi classical dancer and cancer survivor Swagatika Acharya was felicitated on stage by the dignitaries at the occasion.

Er. Lalit Das, IG Police( managing director, Police Housing Corporation), Sangita Goasain (CEO, Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research), Manoj Kumar Sahoo (Gastroenterologist), Dr. Ghanshyam Biswas (senior oncologist), CA SC Bhadra , Er. Peeyush Mohanty (managing partner, Metro Group), Annindita Das (eminent singer), Sarat Das (Ex. principal secretary, Income Tax), Nimain Charan Parija (managing director, Simple Kare Clinic), Smarajit Patnaik (medical advisor, Simple Kare Clinic) and Suchismita Prusty (secretary, Lion Minati Behera Foundation) joined in the evening.

Rhythms of Laxmikant Pyarelal were performed by ‘Saaz aur Aawaz’. The vote of thanks was given by Debasis Patnaik, secretary-cum-treasurer of Red Swastik Society, Odisha Branch.