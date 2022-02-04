Malkangiri: Maoists have again pasted posters opposing the three-tier panchayat elections in Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district even as the administration is bracing for peaceful conduct of the polls, a report said.

Several posters issued by CPIMaoist Division with warnings have been found at Jantri and Jantabai areas.

In the posters, the Left-wing ultras have threatened the candidates to stay away from contesting elections which has spread panic among the locals as well as candidates, even though the area is guarded by Border Security Force (BSF) jawans.

Notably, elections in Swabhiman Anchal could not be held owing to Maoist threat for the last 10 years. In 2017, panchayat elections could not be held in 18 panchayats under this block due to the Red menace.

After announcement of the poll schedule, political activities had picked up momentum and people were quite enthusiastic about exercising their franchise, but the fresh threat from the ultras through posters have dampened the spirit of the people.

Maoists still hold sway over 9 panchayats including Papulur and Kurmanur. This has thrown a challenge to the administration and the security forces ahead of the rural polls.

Meanwhile, preparations for panchayat elections are in full swing. The district police and the BSF have jointly thrashed out strategies to hold elections peacefully in Maoist-dominated areas.

Police and administrative officials of Chitrakonda, and senior officials of the BSF held a meeting at Hantalguda BSF camp and discussed ways to ensure peaceful polls.

