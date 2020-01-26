Thakurmunda: The forest department has temporarily rehabilitated 110 families, who were evicted from the core areas of Similipal for decades, at Saleibeda village (under Karanjia forest division, 100 km from their settlement.

According to reports, 243 members of these families belonging to Khadia, Kolha and Santhal tribal communities used to live at Khajuri under Gudugudia in Jashipur block over generations. These families were shifted in special vehicles to the makeshift houses Friday.

The department had attempted to rehabilitate them two months ago. The land was identified while 120 houses were built.

The forest department will provide cooked food to these tribal people for three months at the makeshift houses. Within three months, each family will be provided with 10 decimals, land records, Aadhaar and voter identity card.

As rehabilitation package, Rs 10 lakh each will be credited as fixed deposits into the bank accounts of heads of these families.

The families having lost their homestead land and farmland will be provided with Rs 1 lakh per acre, said DFO Prasana Kumar Bahera.

A homecoming ceremony for the ousted families was organised at Saleibeda. Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Project, Jajnadatt pati, DFO Prasanna Kumar Behera, BDO Bijay Kumar Nayak, additional tehsildar Manoj Karji, Thakurmunda ranger Prabhat Kumar Kuanr, wildlife ranger Swadhinata Sahai and many forest officials were present on the occasion.

After the homecoming, Jali Dehuri, Jag Dehuri, Babula Dehury and Chitramani Dehuri among others uprooted from their native place, said they feel good after coming to the new houses.