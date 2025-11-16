New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Sunday flagged off a major youth-led fitness event themed ‘Fit Yuva for Viksit Bharat’, featuring the ‘Namo Run’ dedicated to promoting road safety and a healthier lifestyle among young citizens.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from students, youth groups, and sports enthusiasts, creating a vibrant atmosphere aimed at encouraging physical fitness and responsible behaviour on the roads.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the growing role of sports in shaping India’s younger generation.

Celebrating the achievements of women athletes, she said, “…Today, even girls play excellent cricket. Every game has its own importance, and every player is significant in their own way. This sports competition, this run, and your participation here are all very important. I congratulate all of you and the entire organising team for bringing everyone together.”

Her remarks highlighted the inclusivity and empowerment embedded in sports culture, especially as more young women take to competitive athletics and outdoor activities.

BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, who also addressed participants, stressed the need to integrate sports and fitness into everyday life.

Encouraging families to nurture athletic habits, he said, “Activities like this should become a regular part of life. I also request the parents here to encourage their children to pursue at least one discipline. Sports are not just a way of living; they make us physically and mentally strong. I have often seen that children involved in sports naturally develop concentration and discipline…”

Sachdeva noted that events like the Namo Run foster community spirit while steering youth away from unhealthy lifestyles.

Minister of State for Transport Harsh Malhotra praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s consistent engagement with citizens, linking it to the spirit of public-centred governance. Speaking on her active outreach, he said, “She has been among the people every day, attending two to three public events daily. The former Chief Minister may not have met the public this much even in ten years. Rekha ji stays connected with citizens, far more sometimes in a month than others did in years.”

The ‘Namo Run,’ focused on road safety awareness, included demonstrations, safety briefings, and youth pledges to follow traffic norms. Organisers highlighted that fitter and more aware young citizens contribute directly to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, aligning with national goals of holistic development.

IANS