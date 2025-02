New Delhi: BJP’s debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister Thursday in a grand show of strength that marks the party’s return to power in the city after more than 26 years.

The ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers. Gupta is Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.