Mumbai: Hindi film celebrities are often linked with one another, and while some link-ups fade over time, others remain unforgettable. One such long-standing association is between veteran actress Rekha and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from him, Rekha’s name has also been linked with several actors, including Akshay Kumar. The two worked together in the film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and at that time, reports suggested that Rekha had developed a liking for Akshay. Now, years later, a video of Rekha seemingly ignoring Akshay at a recent event has gone viral on social media.

An award function was held Monday, attended by several big names from the industry, including Akshay Kumar, Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shilpa Shetty.

In the viral video, Rekha can be seen standing on the stage holding an award when Akshay Kumar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan step up. While Rekha warmly greets Shikhar Dhawan, she appears to ignore Akshay Kumar. Akshay then moves aside without any interaction.

After Akshay Kumar exits, Abhishek Bachchan joins the stage, and Rekha affectionately hugs him upon his arrival.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users. One user commented, “Why did Rekha ignore Akshay Kumar?” Another wrote, “An incident that made and broke many relationships.” A third user humorously added, “Abhishek must be thinking his mother will scold him today.”