Balasore: In a gruesome incident of murder, the body of an elderly man with deep injuries on his head was recovered from a village pond under Soro police station limits in Balasore Thursday morning.

Prima facie evidences point at murder. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Maheswar Mallick of Kesharipur village in the district, Soro police station sources said.

The man was hacked to death by relatives over a long-standing land dispute, family members of the deceased alleged.

“My father’s body was found lying in this pond. A quarrel was continuing between my father and my two paternal uncles in connection with a disputed land. And this incident took place in front of their home. Blood stains have been found on the spot. My mother has seen the accused cleaning the blood stains,” the deceased’s son Prasanta Mallick said.

The man was searched by his family members last night, but could not be traced. His body was found this morning, the son added.

On being informed, Soro police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Police have launched a probe in this connection. Two accused persons were detained and are being interrogated by police.

Details are still awaited as the probe is underway.

PNN