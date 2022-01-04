Mumbai: With Covid-19 cases increasing rapidly all across India and the re-imposition of restriction, the makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR have decided to postpone the release of the film till further notice. The film was scheduled to hit the screens January 7. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The film’s director SS Rajamouli flew down here for a meeting with the stakeholders of the film Saturday. The outcome of the meeting was shared by ‘DVV Entertainment’, the production company.

“Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie.” DVV Entertainment tweeted.

Due to the sudden postponement of the release of RRR, the makers have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 18 tgo Rs 20 crore that were used for promotion. The publicity campaign for the film reached its zenith with events all over the country. Rajamouli was adamant about the release of the film January 7, but then with restrictions again being tightened, he had no option but to accept the postponement. The budget for promotion also includes fans of both Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who were taken to different parts of the country.

The star cast of RRR has recently been seen on a number of TV shows including the Bigg Boss and The Kapil Sharma show. This was done as the director knew that both Jr NTR and Ram do not have a huge fan base outside Mumbai. However, now it seems that all the effort has gone down the drain following the postponement of RRR.

Sources have also informed that both Jr NTR and Ram Charan are feeling very ‘depressed’ and not meeting anyone. They had thought that once RRR releases they would become very popular across India and develop a fan base in all cities. However, the postponement has thrown a spanner in their plans. Their frustration is clear as the two have not tweeted anything since the postponement of the film.