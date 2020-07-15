Mumbai: Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said at his the 43rd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries here Wednesday.

Reliance is hosting its first virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting today, Wednesday, July 15. The event will be hosted through video conferencing and other audio-visual medium.

As far as the announcements are concerned, Reliance is expected to make some big announcements related to Jio Platforms’ revenue scale-up future plans, roadmap for retail business — JioMart, update on JioFiber, Petrochemical business and more. Ambani could also make announcements related to digital India and how the company will make further contributions in the sector.

Last year, the company announced JioFiber in the country.

PNN/Agencies