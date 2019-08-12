Mumbai: Reliance Industries will sell 20 per cent stake in its oil and chemicals business to Saudi oil giant Aramco for about USD 15 billion (approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore) and nearly half of its fuel retail business to BP of United Kingdom (UK) for Rs 7,000 crore, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said Monday.

Announcing the deals at the company’s 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said an agreement has been reached for Saudi Aramco to buy a 20 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ oil-to-chemicals division at an enterprise value of USD 75 billion.

“This is the biggest foreign investment in the history of Reliance,” Mukesh Ambani said. “It is also amongst the largest foreign investments ever in India,” added the Reliance Group chairman.

The deal covers all of Reliance’s refining and petrochemicals assets as well as the remainder of stake the firm has in fuel retailing business after selling 49 per cent to BP.

Aramco, the world’s biggest crude exporter, will also supply Reliance’s twin-refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat with 7,00,000 barrels of oil a day on a long-term basis, Mukesh Ambani further informed. The deal however, is subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and regulatory and other approvals.

Ambani also said BP will pay about Rs 7,000 crore for acquiring a 49 per cent stake in Reliance’s fuel retailing network. Last week, the two firms had announced a new joint venture to set up petrol pumps and retail aviation turbine fuel to airlines in India.

Reliance’s existing 1,400-odd petrol pumps, as well as 31 aviation fuel stations, will be transferred to the new joint venture where Reliance will hold 51 per cent in the entity. The new JV aims to expand the retail network to 5,500 petrol pumps in the next five years, the two firms had said.

The twin deals will help cut some of the Rs 2,88,243 crore group debt.

This is the third joint venture between Reliance and BP since 2011. BP had in 2011 bought 30 per cent stake in 21 oil and gas exploration and production blocks of Reliance for USD 7.2 billion. At that time, another 50:50 joint venture, India Gas Solutions, was set up for sourcing and marketing gas in India.

The country currently has nearly 65,000 petrol pumps, with public sector retailers owning 58,174 of them. PSU retailers have plans to double this network and have already starting appointing dealers.

The deal with Saudi Aramco first came to light when Ambani met with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih in December last year to discuss opportunities for joint investments in petrochemical, refining and communications projects, according to a tweet from the latter at the time.

Reliance operates two refineries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a total capacity of 68.2 million tonnes per annum. It plans to expand its only-for-exports special economic zone (SEZ) refining capacity to just over 41 million tonne from current 35.2 million tonne annually but does not have any plans to set up a new refinery in the country.

