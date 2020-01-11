Mumbai: Actress Sandali Sinha, who played the lead role in the 2001 superhit movie Tum Bin, won millions of hearts with her looks. The film proved to be a big box office hit and Sandali’s career rose to prominence overnight.

However, Sandali failed to give any big hits after the debut, following which she disappeared from the industry. Born 11 January 1973, let us tell you where she is today and what she is doing?

After Tum Bin, Sandali gave a clear message that she had come to lead the industry, but Sandali failed to create any magic further. As a result, her career slipped and she became anonymous.

Post Tum Bin, Sandali appeared in many films but in supporting roles. Sandali’s performance in Pinjar and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo was appreciated but due to side role films had no impact on her career.

She got married to businessman Kiran Salaskar in 2005. After marriage, Sandali took a break of around 7-8 years and returned to films again, but this time her return was in South films. Here too, she disappeared after doing a few films.

Sandali was last seen in Tum Bin 2 (2016) as a special appearance. Apart from this, Sandali helped her husband in business chores. Sandali’s husband’s business is hospitality and entertainment industry and also runs several food chains.