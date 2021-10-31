New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu Sunday paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. The President, along with other officials, paid floral tributes to the leader at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He also visited Sardar Patel Chowk in the national capital to pay homage at the statue of the freedom fighter. Venkaiah Naidu remembered called him as a “colossal figure” in the freedom struggle, a messiah for peasants, a sagacious statesman, organiser par excellence and epitome of wisdom.

“I bow my head in respect to the leader I admire the most, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary today. He was a colossal figure in our freedom struggle, a messiah for peasants, a sagacious statesman, organizer par excellence and epitome of wisdom,” he said.

The Vice President pointed out that Sardar Patel played a remarkable role in galvanising the nation against British rule, accomplished the humongous task of peaceful integration of over 560 princely states and laid the foundation of strong administration in the country by establishing the civil services.

“Today as we celebrate National Unity Day to honour’ the legacy of Sardar Patel, let us take inspiration from this iconic personality and work towards strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation and eliminating hunger, inequality, poverty and corruption,” Naidu added.

In his message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a hero who united the country in the thread of unity, will always be remembered for his role in India’s independent and decisive leadership. He has also contributed a lot in building a new India. I bow to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary.”