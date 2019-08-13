Mumbai: The first female superstar and ‘Lady Amitabh Bachchan’ of Hindi film industry, veteran actress Sridevi is being remembered on her birthday today. On her birthday, let’s bring to you some interesting facts about the ‘Mom’ actress.

Sridevi started her acting career when she was only four years old. Most of her films were with superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

One would be surprised to know that she was only 13 when she donned the role of a mother in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976). Sridevi played mom to Rajnikant who was then a huge superstar in Tamil films. However, Sridevi stole the show as her portrayal of the role was praised effusively.

Sridevi also played Rajnikant’s girlfriend in ‘Dharma Yuddam’. In fact the combination of Sridevi and Rajnikant was a sure success route in both the Tamil and Hindi film industry.

Sridevi has also portrayed many challenging roles quite effortlessly while acting in Hindi films and proved her acting prowess in films like ‘Sadma’ and ‘Lamhe’.

Sridevi took a break from acting for close to 15 years after getting married to Boney Kapoor. She returned with a bang in Gauri Shinde’s ‘English Vinglish’. In the movie, Sridevi played the role of a wife and mother, who tries to learn English to please her family.

Then she did ‘Mom’ for which she earned critical acclaim for her performances and also got the National Film Award for ‘Best Actress’. However, before she could receive it she breathed her last in Dubai. Boney Kapoor and her two daughters – Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took the award.