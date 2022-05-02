Mumbai: Ace Hindi film choreographer Remo D’Souza will be joining as one of the three judges on the upcoming dance reality show ‘DID Super Moms 3’.

It will be giving a chance to mothers who have always been dance enthusiasts to showcase their talent.

Remo says: “All the super moms, get ready as we are coming to your city for your auditions in order to give you a chance to showcase your talent and achieve your dreams through ‘DID Super Moms’.”

The on-ground auditions will start soon in the coming weeks in Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

The second season was judged by Govinda, Geeta Kapoor, and Terrence Lewis and was hosted by Karan Wahi. The first season had Mithun Chakraborty, judge Marzi Pestonji, and host Jay Bhanushali.

‘DID Super Moms’ third season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.