Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal Sunday conducted an inspection of the newly constructed rail line between Boudh and Purunakatak, to review progress in the ongoing Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line project. Funkwal checked the progress of track-laying engine-rolling and testing for the track between Boudh and Purunakatak rail section. “The Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line project is poised to significantly enhance transportation and witness economic development, particularly in the more remote regions of Odisha,” he said. “By improving connectivity between key towns and cities, the rail line will facilitate smoother movement of train traffic,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the pace of construction and ensuring that necessary passenger amenities are in place at all the proposed stations. Funkwal expressed confidence that the project will be completed on time, despite the engineering challenges posed by the difficult terrain, particularly the tunnel sections. To expedite the completion, work is being carried out from both ends simultaneously, ensuring adherence to the project’s ambitious timeline, ECoR offi cials said. According to officials, out of the total 301 km stretch of the Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line, 226 km has been completed to date, with 199 km already commissioned and fit for operations. The remaining 75 km section between Purunakatak and Daspalla, which includes tunnel construction through dense jungle and sanctuary areas, is progressing steadily, they added. A signifi cant milestone was achieved with the completion of a 27-km stretch between Purunakatak and Boudh.

In the newly- constructed stretch between Purunakatak and Champapur includes nine major bridges, two Road Over Bridges (ROBs), 15 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and 35 minor bridges, all essential for facilitating safe and efficient rail operations. The rail line from Boudh to Champapur, part of the larger stretch, was completed in May 2024, and construction activities are now progressing rapidly in the remaining sections. The project has gained close attention from the Ministry of Railways, which is committed to delivering this vital infrastructure on schedule. The successful completion of the Boudh-Purunakatak section is a major step forward and demonstrates the dedication of Indian Railways in overcoming engineering challenges to deliver critical infrastructure in the most difficult environments. Following successful clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and the completion of related infrastructure and amenities, decision on running train services will be taken on the newly-laid sections. A light engine trial run has already been conducted to ensure the track’s fitness for regular operations. As the project continues to progress, the Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line remains a key initiative for enhancing connectivity and creating new opportunities for economic development across Odisha.