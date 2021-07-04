Balasore: After reports suggested discovery of an ancient civilisation in Durgadevi and Ranasahi villages of Balasore district, Remuna tehsildar Manoj Kumar Senapati Saturday visited the sites to take stock of the excavation work.

According to tehsildar Senapati, such articles have been unearthed for the first time in Balasore district of Odisha. The excavation of articles and objects at Durgadevi and Ranasahi villages speak volumes about the glorious past of the north Odisha district.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had approved the excavation project in FY 2020-21. A team, led by Odia archaeologist Sunil Patnaik, had carried out the first phase of work between March and May 2021.

In order to authenticate its time period, the excavated objects will be sent to a UGC-managed laboratory in New Delhi for testing. The excavation work has been halted for the time being due to second wave of Covid-19. The new findings will certainly add a new chapter to the history of Odisha, the revenue official said.

Notably, during excavation, the team discovered the base of circular hut, red-painted pottery, black slipped ware, red slipped ware and copper objects belonging to the Chalcolithic Age.

Floor of the circular hut was spread with red soil mixed with Genguti pebbles. Base of the hut and utilitarian objects indicated the typical lifestyle of the people living there. Evidence of a civilisation about 3,000-3,500 years old was also found including several pottery articles of black burnished ware.

