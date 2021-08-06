Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole slammed Firday the Modi government for its decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Nana Patole said the move reflects the BJP and RSS’s ‘hatred’ for members of the Nehru-Gandhi family. India’s highest sporting honour, which was named after Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was Friday rechristened in the honour of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand .

Patole was talking to reporters here when he was questioned on the Khel Ratna Award. He said Major Dhyan Chand is a legend in hockey. The central government could have instituted a new award in his memory or started a new sports policy in his name. He said the BJP and the RSS have ‘hatred’ for Nehru-Gandhi name and this was reflected in the Centre’s decision to rechristen the prestigious award.

“There is no question of opposition to Major Dhyan Chand’s name. But the name change is out of hatred for the Gandhis. This shows the low level politics of the BJP,” Patole claimed.

Patole said that the contribution of Rajiv Gandhi, who was PM from 1984 to 89, in development and progress of the country was unparalleled. The Congress leader sought to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution in development of sports. He questioned renaming of Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after Narendra Modi in February this year.

“If Rajiv Gandhi has no contribution to sports what is Narendra Modi’s contribution? The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad could have been named after a great player,” Patole pointed out.