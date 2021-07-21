Rengali: A 60-feet-wide major breach in Rengali right side distributary canal at Santharapur village under Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal district was reported in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In another incident, a 10-feet-wide breach had also developed in the Rengali left side distributary canal near Dhalapada village under Bhuban block of the district Tuesday.

The surging rainwater has submerged hundreds of acres of farmland in the region. The seedlings of paddy already planted by many local farmers have been washed away and several farmlands have become sand-casted, some farmers of Dhalapada village said.

It is pertinent to mention, the canal was commissioned on a trial basis four days ago. Similarly, the long-awaited Rengali left side canal under JICA irrigation project was inaugurated July 15, 2021.

The ambitious project, which after completion targeted to irrigate around 5,847 hectare of farmlands, has a main canal and three distributary canals, including 63 minor and sub-minor canals.

On the other hand, many local farmers and residents have alleged low-quality work. They have demanded adequate compensation against crop loss.

Meanwhile, the executive engineer of the Rengali irrigation project and other officials of the department have rushed to the spot. The officials have started repair work on a war-footing basis, a source said.

PNN