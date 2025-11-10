Bhubaneswar: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) organised Khurda District Conference here Sunday, reiterating its strong opposition to the Central government’s new labour codes, calling for protection of workers’ rights, including strict mandate to eight-hour working hours.

A 33-member new district committee was unanimously elected for the next three years, with CPI(M)’s state secretary Suresh Routray as president and Pradipta Nayak as secretary.

Addressing the conference, CITU’s all India vice president and state general secretary Bishnu Charan Mohanty criticised the BJP government for repealing existing labour laws and replacing them with four anti-worker labour codes, without consulting any central trade unions. He said the move aims to benefit corporate houses at the cost of workers’ rights.

Mohanty alleged that although the government has passed these codes, it has not yet dared to implement them due to strong nationwide protests. He targeted the state government for proposing an amendment to extend the workday from eight to ten hours and allowing women to work in the third shift after 8 pm, calling it a move that encourages worker exploitation for corporate profit.

He urged workers to continue united struggles against privatisation of key sectors such as railways, ports, mines, airports and public enterprises.