New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the contentious farm laws were being repealed, leaders of various political parties cutting across all spectrums commented on the decision. Some took to social media platforms to express their views while others hailed the farmers’ unions for what they termed ‘historic victory of democracy’. Here’s how various political leaders reacted.

Amit Shah (Home Miniter)

PM @narendramodi’s announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours.”

Rakesh Tikait (Bharatiya Kisan Union leader)

The protests will not be withdrawn immediately; we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too.”

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Farmers’ body)

Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader)

‘Country’s ‘annadatas’ (food providers) have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha.

Priyanka Gandhi (Congress leader)

Now, sensing defeat in polls, you have suddenly started to realise the reality of this country – this country has been built by farmers, it is a country of farmers, they are the real protectors of the country and no government can run the country by trampling upon the interests of the farmers.

Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister)

I sincerely welcome the withdrawal of three agricultural laws by the Prime Minister on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government…The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers at every level. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain our point to the people.

Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister)

There is a sad part that more than 700 farmers lost their lives. Had the laws been repealed earlier, the lives of these farmers could have been saved. I salute these martyrs and their families. Nobody will forget your sacrifice.

Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan Chief Minister)

The announcement of repealing all three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory of the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and pride of the Modi government.

Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab Chief Minister)

Decision to repeal 3 black farm laws is victory of longest peaceful people’s struggle that was started by farmers in Punjab. My salute to the Annadata.

Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal Chief Minister)

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight. #FarmLaws.

Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala Chief Minister)

Indian farmers have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles. Salutes to the martyrs, farmers and organisations who fought with unmatched resoluteness and undying spirit.

MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister)

I wholeheartedly welcome Hon’ble @PMOIndia ‘s decision to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. History teaches us that people’s wishes shall prevail in a democracy. I congratulate all the farmers & bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means.

Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka Chief Minister)

It is not a question of bowing. This process of liberalisation and globalisation started in 1991-92. As part of it, various laws were to be formulated. Further, the UPA government had signed an agreement with the WTO. Agriculture Reforms and the Agriculture Marketing Reforms were also part of it.

Naveen Patnaik (Odisha Chief Minister)

Welcome Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji’s (Narendra Modi) decision to repeal all 3 #FarmLwas, in the best interest of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for long and they will be happy to welcome you back. @bjd_odisha continues to stand with the farmers.

Sitaram Yechury (CPI (M) leader)

The quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue. The PM must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his dictatorial step of farm laws to benefit his crony business partners.

Amarinder Singh (Former Punjab CM)

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah.

Omar Abdullah (Leader, National Conference)

Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers – bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed.

Kamal Nath (Congress leader)

The Congress openly supported their (farmers’) demands and now after a year on the occasion of the Guru Nanak’s ‘Prakash Parv’, the Modi government has been forced to announce their repeal. We welcome it. It is a victory of justice, truth and the tough struggle of the farmers which has forced an arrogant and stubborn government to bow down.

Sharad Pawar (NCP chief)

“When I was the Union Agriculture Minister for 10 years, the issue of farm laws was raised in Parliament by the BJP, which was in the opposition at that time. I had made a commitment that farming is a state subject and hence we would not like to take any decision without taking states into confidence or without discussion. However, when the BJP came to power they introduced the bills without taking the state governments into confidence. The bills were passed in haste. We salute their (farmers) struggle…It is good that the contentious three farm laws have been withdrawn, but the struggle that the farmers had to go through won’t forgotten.

Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party president)

I would like to congratulate all farmers. As a result of their continuous agitation and struggle, all three black laws have been withdrawn today. The withdrawal of the black laws is the defeat of their (government’s) arrogance. People will not pardon them (BJP), they will be wiped out soon. The false apology of anyone against the death of hundreds of farmers will not hold much ground. Those who have apologised should also promise to leave politics for always.

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM president)

Farm laws were unconstitutional from start. Govt’s ego forced farmers to hit the streets; if govt wasn’t so childishly stubborn, 700+ farmers wouldn’t have lost their lives. Congrats to kisan andolan. Modi had seen writing on the wall in UP & Punjab, was left with no choice.