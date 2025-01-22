Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner Police Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for commuters in Bhubaneswar ahead of the Republic Day parade.

This year’s state-level Republic Day will be celebrated on Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

The parade rehearsals will be held January 22 and January 23 on afternoons hours from 2pm to 6pm, while a full practice parade will take place Friday from 7am to 11:30am.

The main event, the state-level Republic Day parade will commence January 26 at 6:30 am.

To facilitate smooth vehicular movement, numerous traffic restrictions have been put in place.

No heavy vehicles will be allowed from Ram Mandir via Rajmahal Square to Master Canteen. However, only two-wheelers and light motor vehicles will be permitted to approach Master Canteen from Rajmahal Square, but they will not be allowed to proceed towards PMG Square.

Vehicles traveling from Housing Board Street towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted at Keshari Talkies from where they will have to take a left turn.

Similarly, vehicles coming from AG Square towards PMG Square will be rerouted through Jayadev Bhawan lane to reach Idcol Auditorium in Ashok Nagar.

Read Also: Know who will hoist national flag where on Republic Day

All vehicles approaching Rabindra Mandap from the 120 Battalion will be directed to take the MLA Colony road.

To ensure law and order, vehicular movement will be prohibited on all lanes along Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Only pedestrians will be allowed to approach the Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Furthermore, the sale of gas balloons will be prohibited from PMG Street to Master Canteen Square until the parade is over on Republic Day.

The public needs to be aware of these traffic restrictions and plan their movements accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

PNN