Mysuru: Bengaluru is likely to host the opening match of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) formally requesting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the marquee fixture in the city.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar December 12, had announced that cricket matches will be allowed at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium with safety measures.

“We’ve allowed cricket matches to be held at the stadium, taking necessary precautions to ensure safety and maintain Bengaluru’s reputation,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, KSCA President and former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad said discussions have already been held with the BCCI on hosting the IPL opener in Bengaluru.

The BCCI was also actively considering the proposal, Prasad added.

Traditionally, the IPL opening match is held at the home ground of the team that won the trophy in the previous season.

However, Prasad said certain issues that arose during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations had led to confusion earlier.

Following the KSCA elections, he said the cricket association had held discussions with the state government to ensure smooth conduct of the matches.

“The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) and the Deputy Chief Minister (D.K. Shivakumar) have already given a green signal for hosting the tournament. I have also spoken to the Home Minister over the phone. The date for this year’s IPL opening match will be finalised soon,” Prasad said.

He added that Bengaluru would continue to host IPL, international matches and games across all formats.

Prasad also said star cricketer Virat Kohli would be visiting Bengaluru for the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

He noted that Bengaluru has three stadiums, including the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and a decision on the venue for the matches is yet to be taken.

He also said discussions are underway to develop an international standard cricket stadium in Mysuru.

Referring to the past three years, Prasad acknowledged that the cricket association had faced internal issues, but assured that his team would resolve all pending matters and prioritise the promotion of quality cricket.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar had said, “Home Minister G. Parameshwara has been tasked with overseeing the arrangements, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad and police officials will discuss the details.”

Shivakumar emphasised that the decision was made to uphold Bengaluru’s reputation and prevent any untoward incidents.

The decision follows the suspension of cricket matches at the stadium after 11 people died in a stampede during an RCB victory celebration in July this year.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium had also lost the opportunity to hold a Women’s World Cup match due to security concerns.

The stadium has not hosted any matches since the stampede June 4, in which 11 people were killed.

The announcement came after KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and other office-bearers met Deputy CM Shivakumar in Belagavi.

They had also met the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had submitted a request for the resumption of cricket matches.

