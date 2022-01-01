New Delhi: Virat Kohli was requested by everyone, including BCCI office bearers, to reconsider quitting T20 captaincy before the ICC T20 World Cup. This information was given by the chairman of the BCCI selection committee Chetan Sharma here Friday. Sharma thereby contradicted the statement given by Kohli before the latter’s departure for South Africa.

The Indian Test skipper had contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s claim that he was never asked by anyone to quit the T20 captaincy and was informed about his sacking from ODI leadership only 90 minutes before the Test squad selection for the tour of South Africa.

“When meeting started, it was a surprise for everybody. If the World T20 is round the corner and you hear something like this, what will be your reaction? Everyone present in that meeting had told him that he should think hard about his decision (to quit T20 captaincy) and we can talk about it after the World Cup,” Sharma said during a media conference after the ODI team selection.

“All selectors felt at that time that this can affect us in the World Cup. It was told to Virat for sake of Indian cricket, please continue as the captain and it was told by everybody (Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah) present in the meeting. But since we had a World T20 to play, we never wanted it (decision) to affect team. He (Kohli) had his plans and we respect him,” Sharma added.

Sharma stated that there were others also who did not Kohli to quit T20 captaincy and continue till the World Cup this year. However, he did not change his decision.

Sharma also said that the committee did not want to take any chance with skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three ODIs in South Africa as there are many important series and a T20 World Cup lined up in the coming year.

Sharma also informed that all the selectors including himself, had a good chat with Rohit before making the announcement. “We had a good chat with Rohit after which the decision was taken that he will not be going to South Africa. It was then decided to appoint KL (Rahul) as the captain to groom him for the future,” informed the chairman.