Rayagada: Construction of multi-storey apartments is on the rise in this town with the increase in population. However, the unavailability of land is affecting construction work and so developers are resorting to various means to acquire plots. Over 30 multi-storey apartments have been constructed in the town to cater to the demands of the people. More, apartments are also on the anvil in this town’s outskirts and nearby areas.

However, sources said that in most cases government rules are being violated and safety norms being overlooked during the construction. It has been alleged that not a single apartment being constructed in the town are abiding by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) norms. Hence people buying such apartments may face legal hassles in future, the source added. Executive officer of Rayagada Municipality Yashir Bilal Ahmed feigned ignorance when contacted. He said he has no information about RERA norms being violated by the builders. He promised action if he found developers are violating the rules.

However, he also said that he does not have any information about builders who have not followed rules during construction, but added that a verification process would be carried out soon. Denizens and senior citizens alleged that many apartments are being constructed in complete violation of RERA norms. They added that the builders are completely overlooking the safety aspects of the flat during construction. Sources informed that the most brazen violations are taking place during construction in localities where police or paramilitary camps have been set up. The builders are digging deep bore wells to meet the drinking water needs of the apartments without taking permission from the concerned authorities. This has led to the depreciation of ground water level alarmingly, the sources said and added that water level below the soil has gone down to 1.94 metres in the town. The Odisha government has issued a set of guidelines for the construction of apartments as per RERA Rules 2017.

As per the rules, the builders will have to take the permission of Town Planning Authority and the local civic body before construction of multi-storey apartments. It has also been alleged that most of the constructed apartments or those under construction do not have any fire safety norms, provisions for uninterrupted drinking water supply and drainage facilities.