New Delhi: The rescheduled CUET-UG 2026 was conducted smoothly Sunday across hundreds of examination centres after certain tests scheduled for May 28 were postponed due to Eid al-Adha, an NTA source said.

“The examination was conducted smoothly,” the source told media.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the rescheduled Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examination in two shifts at centres across the country and overseas.

In Shift-I, the examination was held at 334 centres for 70,266 candidates. One foreign centre was operational and two overseas candidates appeared for the exam. No Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates were registered in this shift, the NTA source said.

In Shift-II, the examination was conducted at 358 centres for 80,872 candidates. The shift included three PwD candidates, while two foreign centres catered to 30 overseas candidates, the source added.

According to the source, a total of 54,882 candidates appeared for the Shift-II examination, resulting in an attendance rate of 67.9 per cent.

Earlier, the NTA had revised the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examination schedule after postponing certain tests scheduled for May 28 due to Eid al-Adha.

The agency subsequently announced that the affected examinations will be conducted May 31, June 6 and June 7. Admit cards for the May 31 examination were released, while those for the remaining dates are to be issued separately.

The smooth conduct of the examination comes a day after a technical glitch at some centres delayed the start of Shift-I of the CUET-UG 2026. The NTA later announced a re-examination for 3,765 affected candidates.

“We understand that 3,765 candidates who were present and had completed biometric registration chose to leave before the exam could restart. For these candidates, NTA will hold a rescheduled examination as a one-time measure,” the NTA had said.

“The new date and details will be announced separately,” it added.

The CUET-UG was introduced in 2022 to standardise undergraduate admissions across Central, state, and select private universities in the country.

Replacing multiple entrance tests, the CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform to evaluate candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.