Bhubaneswar: Several Odia students pursuing B Ed at Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Agartala in Tripura have appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video message for their rescue.

As many as 80 students have been pursuing B Ed in Sanskrit at the Ekalavya Campus of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan in Agartala since 2018.

However, the students are facing hardships following the implementation of lockdown across the country to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in March this year.

The students failed to come back to Odisha due to sudden imposition of nation-wide lockdown. Their exams, scheduled to be held April 7, was also cancelled by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the students claimed in the video that they ran out of almost all their savings in a few days due to the unexpected spike in prices of food and other essential items sold at shops near the educational institution.

They are currently managing to arrange food for only once in a day with the paltry savings left with them which will shortly get exhausted too.

The students said they have registered their names on the Covid-19 portal appealing to the government to rescue them. However, they are yet to be communicated by the state administration, they added.