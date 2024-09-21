Bhubaneswar: The City University of New York (CUNY) Friday announced the establishment of a research institute on its premises in the name of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. The university will provide an opportunity to the students to engage in research about Odisha’s rich art and heritage, as well as exploring Samanta’s contributions to the socio-economic development of indigenous communities and his success in the field of education.

The centre, titled ‘The Achyuta Samanta India Initiative of The CUNY CREST Institute (ASIICCI)’ at CUNY will be inaugurated by Samanta next month, announced Bronx Community College, City University of New York President Milton Santiago. He also extended an invitation to Samanta to inaugurate the new research institute. CUNY, a public institute, comprises of 25 colleges and serves a diverse student body from 122 countries. The idea for setting up the institute in the name of Samanta emerged after a visit by CUNY officials to KIIT and KISS, where they drew inspirations from Samanta’s achievements in education and his commitment to serving marginalised populations. Accepting the invitation, Samanta said, “This institute is a testament to the work we’ve done at KIIT and KISS. I believe it will encourage more research and understanding of Odisha’s culture and my journey.” Santiago highlighted the university’s mission and said, “Education is the key to lifting people out of poverty, and we strive to never turn anyone away.” At the event, US Consulate General in Hyderabad public affairs officer Alexander McLaren noted the importance of fostering educational ties between the US and India.