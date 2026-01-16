Daringbadi: Coffee grown in Daringbadi is losing its distinct identity as it is being marketed under the Koraput brand, triggering concern and discontent among locals and experts. Despite the need for a separate brand for coffee grown in Daringbadi, the government has allegedly failed to give it due importance. The administration has not yet developed a dedicated branding or promotion strategy for Daringbadi coffee.

As a result, the beans are harvested and processed in the traditional manner and then handed over to Koraput, which sells it under its own brand, projecting it as a local product. This practice has sparked debate, with many arguing that Koraput Coffee is effectively “consuming” the future of Daringbadi coffee by erasing its identity.

The Kandhamal district administration has also drawn criticism for its lack of focus on the issue. Coffee cultivation in Daringbadi began in the 1970s under the Soil Conservation department. While the exact year remains unclear, the cash crop was initially cultivated on about 45 hectares. Due to poor maintenance, plantations now survive on around 25 hectares only. Shade-providing acacia and silver oak trees, which protect coffee plants, were damaged during the cyclonic storms Phailin and Hudhud.

However, those have not been replanted to date. Locals allege that coffee plantations have suffered from neglect since their inception, threatening productivity and quality. The state Chief Secretary has reportedly assured that discussions will be held with experts to address the issue, but tangible steps towards branding and conservation are yet to be seen. Fresh plantation work at the Daringbadi coffee estates is being neglected, even as questions persist over management and security lapses.

Earlier, the Soil Conservation department had leased the project to a private agency, but after allegations of financial irregularities, Koraput Coffee was given the lease for one year. For the past two years, coffee procurement and primary processing have been handled under the TDCCS of the Baliguda ITDA, with the produce supplied to Koraput Coffee. Black pepper is also being cultivated within the coffee gardens.

However, the absence of a boundary wall has reportedly led to large-scale theft of coffee and pepper every year, causing losses worth several lakhs of rupees. Despite Daringbadi pepper and coffee powder being sold in markets, residents allege that the administration and the Soil Conservation department have failed to take effective steps to protect and promote the estates. Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Chief Secretary Anu Garg separately visited Daringbadi this week and inspected the coffee plantations and the primary processing unit.

Locals said the visits have renewed hope that the fortunes of Daringbadi coffee could change in the coming days. During Garg’s visit, attention was drawn to the need to remove ageing coffee plants and undertake fresh plantation. Garg assured that the matter would be discussed with experts and appropriate steps would be taken, residents said.