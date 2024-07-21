Daringbadi: Production of world-famous Kandhamal turmeric and ginger is at stake with farmers in the district turning their backs on organic cultivation of the much sought-after spices.

Such a situation has arisen because the farmers sometimes do not get loans for the cultivation, whereas many a time there is an inordinate delay in providing the seeds. Furthermore, the Horticulture department in Daringbadi does not take any step to provide the farmers proper training on cultivation of ginger and turmeric, it is learnt.

While arrangements are made by the department to identify the farmers and supply them with free seeds for cultivation of ginger and turmeric, the process has suffered a long delay this year like every other year in the past. Samson Digal of Mundanaju village under Kirikuti panchayat and Amarendra Pradhan from Karipanga village of Simanbadi panchayat have alleged inordinate delay in distribution of seeds. This has spread apprehension among the cultivators regarding a successful yield.

Furthermore, the rain has played a spoilsport for the farmers who have received the delayed seeds as too much rain during plantation may affect the cultivation of ginger and turmeric. Doubting whether they will get a good harvest, some of them are selling the seeds in the market at throwaway prices in order to earn some bucks.

While the market price of ginger is up to Rs160 per kg, the farmers are selling the ginger seeds at Rs120. Some others are taking to plantation half-heartedly after delayed arrival of the seeds.

As per sources, harvested raw turmeric is being transported out of the state from this region at the same time when the department is supplying seeds to farmers for cultivation.

It is assumed that the farmers have already completed plantation of turmeric long before the delayed distribution of seeds. Consequently, leftover turmeric and collected from the forest is being sold to the traders, who are exporting the raw spices to Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh from here.

“Awareness will be created among the farmers about proper utilisation of turmeric and ginger seeds being provided to them from the department,” said Sunil Behera, overseer of Horticulture department, in response to a query. He also warned that action will be taken against those farmers who are found to have received seeds and sold those instead of cultivating.

Regarding the delay in the distribution of seeds, he said, “After the delay of only a few days, now the seeds have been distributed for Kharif cultivation.”

It is pertinent to mention that a total of 453 quintal turmeric seeds were provided to 278 farmers in the month of May. Similarly, out of 326 quintal ginger seeds reserved to be distributed, 186 quintals has been distributed to 278 farmers in the first phase and, the distribution of 140 quintal ginger seeds to 200 farmers is underway in the second phase.

