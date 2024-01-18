Nabarangpur: There was resentment among the Jagannath devotees in Nabarangpur district over unused offerings collected by ‘Arpan Rath’, a source said Thursday.

According to the source, a significant amount of raw rice (Arua chaula), betel nuts (Gua) and cash were collected from locals as offerings to Lord Jagannath prior to the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa’s inauguration.

Several devotees have expressed their displeasure over unutilised offerings as the locals were told that these offerings — collected via Arpan chariot– would be sent to Puri and offered to Lord Jagannath, the source added.

However, even after the inauguration that took place January 17, around 30 quintal rice, 5 quintal paddy, 29 kilogram of betel nuts, more than 30,000 coconuts and Rs 1,7,837 as offerings are piled up at a Shiva temple in Bhatrasiuni village, the source said.

Nabarangpur block administration also admitted that the offerings are lying in the Shiva temple and informed that it would be sent to Puri in the coming future.

Similarly, a sizable amount of raw rice and betel nuts are lying unutilised in a facility arranged by Nabarangpur Municipality.

Notably, Arpan chariots were set rolling in Nabarangpur district which toured door-to-door in many panchayat samitis of the district from December 6 to 15 and collected the offerings under the aegis of the state government.

PNN