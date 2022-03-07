Baripada: With many basic problems and demands yet to be fulfilled, people of three wards in Karanjia NAC are upset. They have warned of boycotting the urban local body (ULB) elections. The people have submitted a memorandum to the sub-collector in this regard.

The major issue of contention is the renovation of Raja Bundh. “The water body has been silted and so the dam fails to cater to the needs of the people. No step is being taken for its renovation and dredging. We had staged agitation earlier in this regard,” they said.

The Raja Bundh, sprawling over 35 acres in ward, 2, 3 and 4, has lost its depth due to siltation and hyacinths. Residents of the three wards have long been pressing for its renovation, but the administration has remained apathetic. Presently, even though the water of Bundh polluted, over 500 families have no other alternative but to use water from it for consumption and other purposes, it was alleged.

Both people and domestic animals have to face health complications, after using the water from the Raja Bundh informed the likes of Jayanti Patra, Indumati Badnayak, Malli Munda, Bharat Ram Barbin and Jamuni Patra. They also pointed out that area around the Bundh is littered with garbage as the local civic body has hardly any concern for maintaining cleanliness.

They also warned of continuing their agitation until written assurance is given to them regarding the renovation and de-silting of the Bundh.