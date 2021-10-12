Koraput: Residents of five villages in Dasmanthpur block in Koraput district have been suffering a lot in their daily lives owing to lack of proper road connectivity and mobile network. Fed up with the apathy of the authorities, they took up the issue with the Koraput district administration here Tuesday.

The villages which have been deprived of basic facilities are Kusumpur, Panjhar, Tamkiguda, Kanyajhola and Chhendiguda.

The villagers alleged that the road connectivity from Pajhar to Biriguda is in a dilapidated condition. Consequently, people of the five villagers are deprived of emergency services such as healthcare all through the year. During times of floods and cyclones aid fails to reach the villages because of lack of connectivity.

“The existing road is full of craters. When we go to get rations and kerosene from pahchayat offices or retailers, we face huge difficulties. Ambulance and fire tenders fail to reach our villages due to the bad condition of the road,” they said. They demanded that the road be included in the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana.

Mobile network too is poor in the area, as a result of which they fail to communicate with others in critical times, the residents of the five villages alleged.

They submitted a memorandum to Koraput District Collector Abdaal M Akhtar who assured the villagers that he would look into their problems.