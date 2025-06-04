Bhanjanagar: Residents of Bhanjanagar have pinned their hopes on the government’s nod for the construction of a ring road along the banks of Loharakhandi River, which will help resolve their perennial sufferings from the clogged and polluted river.

This is because the flow of water in the river at Bhanjanagar has been reduced to a trickle due to engineering missteps during the construction of a new bridge that replaced a British-era structure.

According to reports, in 2005-06 when it was decided to dismantle the old bridge — constructed in 1883 — plans were initially made to demolish both the roof and the pillars. However, the old pillars proved too strong to break completely.

Consequently, engineers repaired the existing pillars and laid a new roof atop them. During the process, the engineers raised the ground level of the bridge above the riverbed. As a result, water flow near the bridge has been severely obstructed.

For the past 17 years, waste and sludge from surrounding areas have accumulated on both sides of the bridge, unable to drain properly, reports added. All sewage from the City ends up stuck near the bridge, contributing to environmental pollution.

During floods, the stagnant waste gets washed downstream, further contaminating the river. As the errors made during the redesign of the bridge are now irreversible, residents of Bhanjanagar have no option but to suffer.

In this backdrop, local MLA Pradyumna Kumar Nayak has proposed constructing a ring road along the riverbank.

A budget of Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for the project, and it is hoped that once approved, it will help resolve the drainage and traffic issues.

Historically, the British administration had a long-term vision for Bhanjanagar. After they arrived in the region, they prioritised road connectivity and drinking water systems in the area. In 1883, the bridge was constructed over Loharakhandi River to connect Berhampur and Bhanjanagar by road. Later, in 1894, the Bhanjanagar water reservoir was built for irrigation and to supply drinking water to Berhampur.

In 2005, the then-MLA Bikram Keshari Arukh initiated efforts to demolish the old bridge, which had deteriorated considerably, and construct a new one. Parts of the old structure, including the roof, were removed to make way for the new bridge, which was inaugurated by Arukh August 3, 2008. This had resumed road connectivity between Bhanjanagar and Berhampur.

PNN