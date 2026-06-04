Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police is giving top priority to the security of the coastal region as the state has a 575 km long coastline, DGP Y B Khurania said Thursday.

A one-day state-level seminar on coastal security was organised by Odisha Police Thursday. The DGP inaugurated the seminar, which was attended by 18 agencies engaged to protect the state’s coast.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the seminar, Khurania said the Odisha coast was under aerial surveillance through drones, while on-sea patrolling was being conducted through fast interceptor boats.

Coastal security is a very important part of the country’s internal security system. It is closely related to the state’s economic development, maritime trade and public safety, the DGP said at the seminar.

He said that the security of the coastal region is being given top priority as Odisha has a 574.7 km long coastline and major ports like Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur play a vital role in the state’s economic growth.

Khurania said that Odisha Police has made remarkable progress in coastal security over the last few years. At present, more than 700 police personnel are deployed in 18 Marine Police Stations in the coastal area.

The state government has allocated Rs 150 crore to the coastal security wing over the last two years.

Special police officers have been deployed in all 18 marine police stations across the Odisha coast to act as the “eye and ear” for coastal security, he said.

The DGP said the process is underway to install CCTVs in all fishing landing centers in the state.

Odisha is the first state where a centralised command centre has been set up in Bhubaneswar to monitor all live feeds from patrolling boats, drones and other equipment, he added.

As the state moves forward on Blue economy (port-based economy) through Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra ports, there is also a threat from the sea toward the state, Khurania said.

“When trade through the sea is enhanced, there is a possibility of a rise in anti-social activities at the coasts. Therefore, to ensure that no entry of any narcotic drugs, anti-social elements, or illegal migration, we need to strengthen our security system,” the DGP said.

In addition, maritime patrolling has been strengthened through 15 fast interceptor boats, 5 drones and 5 hired trawlers. The Command, Control and Training Centre based in Bhubaneswar plays a vital role in coordinating and monitoring coastal security activities, he added.

Similarly, he pointed out, the movement of fishing boats is being monitored through the ‘NABHAMITRA’ app, and the services of retired Navy and Coast Guard officers have also been included in the security system.

He said that better coordination among various agencies, efficient use of modern technology and active cooperation from the fishing community are very necessary to further strengthen coastal security.

Additional Director General (coastal security) Arun Bothra outlined the identification of security-sensitive areas in the sea and coast and their security arrangements.

The conference was attended by senior officers and experts from various security and administrative agencies of the Central and state governments.

Meanwhile, the marine police in coastal districts have started inspection of fishing boats upon their arrival from the deep sea. The police officers in the Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district checked the boats and the identity of the on-board persons Thursday.